Nirmala Sitharaman pitches India as investment hub in Singapore
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just wrapped up some big talks in Singapore, meeting with top financial leaders to pitch India as a hotspot for investment.
The focus? Bringing more money into infrastructure, renewable energy, and AI.
It's all about fueling India's growth and opening new doors for global investors.
Sitharaman meets financiers on India financing
Sitharaman met Yukinobu Saeki, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, MUFG, from MUFG to talk about boosting their presence in India's capital markets and project finance.
With Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head, Asia Pacific, SMBC, she discussed opportunities to expand the bank's engagement in India, including affordable housing finance, financing for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade finance and other priority sectors.
She also connected with Marcus Wallenberg, Chairperson of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), on private equity and sustainable finance, plus highlighted how AI could shake up banking during her chat with Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of B Capital Group.