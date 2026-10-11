Nirmala Sitharaman pitches India as investment hub in Singapore

Sitharaman met Yukinobu Saeki, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, MUFG, from MUFG to talk about boosting their presence in India's capital markets and project finance.

With Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head, Asia Pacific, SMBC, she discussed opportunities to expand the bank's engagement in India, including affordable housing finance, financing for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade finance and other priority sectors.

She also connected with Marcus Wallenberg, Chairperson of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), on private equity and sustainable finance, plus highlighted how AI could shake up banking during her chat with Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of B Capital Group.