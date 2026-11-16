Nirmala Sitharaman seeks agriculture and rural input for Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just held a pre-budget meeting in New Delhi with agriculture and rural development experts.
The goal? To get real-world input for shaping next year's Union Budget, especially around boosting farm growth, raising rural incomes, improving infrastructure, and making credit more accessible.
Officials join consultations amid inflation concerns
Top government officials joined the discussion, showing that a wide range of voices are helping set financial priorities.
These consultations matter because agriculture and rural areas are central to India's economy.
While India's economy is holding strong thanks to local demand and investments, there are still worries about rising oil prices and food inflation, so every bit of insight counts as the Budget takes shape.