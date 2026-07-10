Nirmala Sitharaman to meet banks Monday on AI, West Asia
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet with public sector banks and financial institutions Monday.
The focus? Tackling challenges from the West Asia crisis, prepping for new AI tech like Mythos, and making sure India's financial sector can handle global shocks.
Claude Mythos cyber risks discussed
A key topic will be cyber risks linked to Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI, which has a reputation for finding weak spots in major operating systems.
Back in April, Sitharaman urged banks to step up protection of customer data and digital infrastructure.
The Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have since been working together on stronger safeguards to keep India's financial systems secure.