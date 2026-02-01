Nirmala Sitharaman to present India's Union Budget 2026-27 today

Economic survey pegs GDP growth at 6.8%-7.2% for FY27 (2026-27)

The Economic Survey predicts India's GDP will grow by 6.8%-7.2% for FY27 (2026-27), with inflation staying under control.

Don't expect changes in income tax slabs, but there could be more support for small businesses (MSMEs) and green tech.

Investors are hopeful for growth-friendly moves, and states like Jharkhand are pushing for things like better tourism and railway links.

The government is also sticking to its goal of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.4% by FY26—so expect some careful budgeting across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and clean energy.