Nirmala Sitharaman to present India's Union Budget 2026-27 today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present India's Union Budget for 2026-27 this Sunday—her ninth in a row, which is a record.
The big focus? Finding the sweet spot between creating jobs, boosting spending, and keeping government finances steady, especially with so much uncertainty in the world right now.
You can catch it live from 11am on Sansad TV or online.
Economic survey pegs GDP growth at 6.8%-7.2% for FY27 (2026-27)
The Economic Survey predicts India's GDP will grow by 6.8%-7.2% for FY27 (2026-27), with inflation staying under control.
Don't expect changes in income tax slabs, but there could be more support for small businesses (MSMEs) and green tech.
Investors are hopeful for growth-friendly moves, and states like Jharkhand are pushing for things like better tourism and railway links.
The government is also sticking to its goal of bringing down the fiscal deficit to 4.4% by FY26—so expect some careful budgeting across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and clean energy.