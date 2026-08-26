Nirmala Sitharaman tours North America as Piyush Goyal courts investors
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a nine-day tour of Canada and the US hoping to attract more foreign investment as interest has recently dipped.
Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is also in Japan, presenting India as a trusted place for global capital.
The push comes at a time when investors are looking elsewhere, and India wants to remind the world about its rapid growth, young population, and rising consumption.
Sitharaman cites investments amid investor pullback
Sitharaman said in Toronto that India is the economy in which people should take interest. She pointed to big investments in infrastructure and tech as proof of transformation.
Still, not everything's rosy: Foreign investors are pulling back due to high market prices and competition from hot sectors like AI.
Back home, student protests over unemployment and education gaps show there's work to do: something young people especially care about.