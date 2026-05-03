Nirmala Sitharaman urges action after Claude Mythos exposes vulnerabilities

Indian banks increase IT security spend

Banks like Punjab and Sind Bank and UCO Bank are putting more money into IT security, seeing it as essential, not optional.

As Srinivas L from 63SATS Cybertech puts it, "Banks in India are now entering a phase where they have to see IT spend from a 'cost of running' to a 'cost of surviving' spend."

Since India's financial systems run on older tech that's all connected, upcoming meetings will focus on finding weak spots and deciding where to invest next, all with the goal of keeping your money secure in an age of smart AI hackers.