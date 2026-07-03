Nirmala Sitharaman urges French firms to boost investment in India
India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is encouraging French companies to ramp up their investments in AI, clean energy, health care, and digital infrastructure.
Speaking at the India-France Business Roundtable in Paris, she highlighted how the partnership between both countries is key for sustainable growth and innovation.
India targets 500GW non-fossil by 2030
Sitharaman pointed out that trade between India and France has doubled over the last decade, with around 1,000 French companies now operating in India.
She spotlighted India's push for 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030 and invited collaboration on renewable energy projects like green hydrogen and battery storage.
The minister also emphasized India's strong digital infrastructure (think Aadhaar and UPI) and called for more teamwork in health care tech.
French institutions propose deeper investment ties
French financial institutions praised India's efforts to make business easier, suggesting ways to boost investment ties.
Sitharaman wrapped up by urging stronger partnerships to help realize India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.