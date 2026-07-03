Nirmala Sitharaman urges French firms to boost investment in India

India targets 500GW non-fossil by 2030

Sitharaman pointed out that trade between India and France has doubled over the last decade, with around 1,000 French companies now operating in India.

She spotlighted India's push for 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030 and invited collaboration on renewable energy projects like green hydrogen and battery storage.

The minister also emphasized India's strong digital infrastructure (think Aadhaar and UPI) and called for more teamwork in health care tech.