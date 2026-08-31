Nirmala Sitharaman, William Brown discuss India R&D and manufacturing
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and 3 millionlion Chairman and CEO William Brown caught up at the G-20 finance meeting in Asheville to chat about growing 3 millionlion's footprint in India.
Their focus? More research and development, advanced manufacturing, and making more products locally, basically, bringing more innovation and technology to India.
Sitharaman urges 3 million to invest locally
Sitharaman made it clear that India's talent and manufacturing strength are a huge opportunity for companies like 3 million. She encouraged them to invest even more in local research and development and supply chains.
Brown agreed, saying there is a lot of potential here for technology development as well as in local markets.
The meeting also touched on data security and the optimal engagement of India's talent pool in domestic enterprises.