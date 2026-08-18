NIS Management reports 35% June quarter net profit at 7cr
NIS Management, known for its security and facility management services, just reported a 35% surge in net profit for the June quarter, landing at ₹7 crore.
Revenue also climbed 16% to ₹116 crore, and EBITDA rose by 36% to ₹9 crore.
Basically, business is booming.
NIS credits efficiencies, wins 52cr contracts
The company credits this upswing to smoother operations and a smarter mix of services.
Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director, NIS Management, shared that these improvements reflected better operating efficiencies, disciplined execution, and continued focus on improving the quality of service mix.
NIS also scored fresh contracts worth ₹52 crore with big names like Reliance Group and West Bengal PWD.
Looking ahead, they're focusing on better tech and stronger client ties as demand grows for organized service providers.