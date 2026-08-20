Nithin Kamath urges fintech founders to rethink trading and investing
Zerodha's founder, Nithin Kamath, is urging fintech founders to rethink how we trade and invest, especially with AI and new tech shaking things up.
In a recent post, he pointed out that even though trading apps look better these days, the core process of placing orders through brokers has remained more or less the same.
Zerodha's Rainmatter shifts back to fintech
Kamath sees a future where personalized AI tools could replace traditional broker apps, making trading more intuitive.
He's also excited about emerging trends like tokenization and prediction markets.
Plus, Rainmatter by Zerodha, which was started in 2016 to back fintech founders, is shifting focus back to fintech startups with "If you are building something radical, strange, or even a little crazy, we would love to speak to you."