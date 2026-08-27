Niti Aayog to study barriers facing India's deep-tech startups
Niti Aayog is planning a new study to figure out what is holding back India's deep-tech startups from really taking off.
The goal? To understand the roadblocks, like limited access to pilot infrastructure, limited industry support, and short-term funding, and find ways to help these startups turn their cool prototypes into real-world products.
India's 4,200+ deep-tech startups $30B potential
India already has over 4,200 deep-tech startups working in areas like robotics and defense tech, and the sector could exceed $30 billion by 2030.
By looking at regulations, infrastructure, and how startups, industry, academia, investors, and government institutions work together, this initiative hopes to build a stronger ecosystem for innovation and make it easier for deep-tech startups to move from research and prototypes to industrial-scale applications.