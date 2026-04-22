This IIM-B grad is driving OpenAI's enterprise sales in India

Nitin Bawankule, a seasoned sales leader from Mumbai , has been appointed as the Head of Enterprise Sales for India at OpenAI . He took to LinkedIn to announce his new role. "I am excited to share that starting mid-May, I will be joining OpenAI as Head of Enterprise Sales, India," he wrote in his post.

Professional background Bawankule's career overview Bawankule has over 30 years of experience in consumer electronics, enterprise technology, cloud computing, and digital platforms. He started his career in 1994 with Godrej GE Appliances where he handled sales for Western and Southern Maharashtra for four years. After a two-year stint at Whirlpool as a Business Manager, he joined Motorola India as Regional Sales Manager in 2003.

Career advancement His leadership roles at Dell and Google At Dell, where he spent five years in various leadership roles, Bawankule was Sales Manager, Director - Software & Peripherals, and Sales Director for the India Inside Sales Team. He later became Director for Asia Pacific & Japan (S&P). After that, he joined Google as Industry Director before becoming Country Director of Google Cloud in India.

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Further roles His roles at Disney and AWS After his time at Google, Bawankule joined Walt Disney as Head of Ad Sales for over two years. He then moved to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2022. At AWS, he has held several positions and is currently the Director overseeing telecom, media, gametech, auto and retail sectors. Before this role, he led the telco, media and gametech verticals for AWS India and South Asia.

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