Nitta Gelatin celebrates 50 years with ₹200cr collagen peptide upgrade Business Jul 30, 2025

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd (NGIL) is marking its 50th birthday with a major upgrade—investing ₹200 crore to expand its collagen peptide output.

The new plant in Kakkanad, Kerala, will help the company keep up with rising demand for wellness and beauty supplements, and is expected to push NGIL's turnover from ₹500 crore to around ₹800 crore in just two years.