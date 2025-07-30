Nitta Gelatin celebrates 50 years with ₹200cr collagen peptide upgrade
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd (NGIL) is marking its 50th birthday with a major upgrade—investing ₹200 crore to expand its collagen peptide output.
The new plant in Kakkanad, Kerala, will help the company keep up with rising demand for wellness and beauty supplements, and is expected to push NGIL's turnover from ₹500 crore to around ₹800 crore in just two years.
NGIL's big leap into health and personal care
NGIL isn't just sticking to gelatin for food and pharma anymore—they're shifting focus toward high-value collagen peptides that fit today's trend for clean-label, bio-based ingredients.
Alongside new production lines and a fresh corporate HQ, this move positions them as a key player in the booming health and personal care market.
Collagen peptides are on the rise
Collagen peptides are trending for good reason—they support joint health, skin repair, and even blood sugar control.
With this expansion, NGIL aims to make these benefits more accessible as demand grows worldwide.