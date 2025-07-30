India's FDI drops 98% in May: What's the impact Business Jul 30, 2025

India's foreign direct investment (FDI) took a massive hit this May, dropping 98% to just $40 million compared to $2.2 billion last year.

The main reasons? More money is being sent back overseas and investors are playing it safe.

To turn things around, the finance ministry and DPIIT have teamed up on a new initiative aimed at bringing back investor confidence and keeping much-needed capital flowing into the country.