Pakistan embraces crypto with new virtual assets bill
Pakistan is moving to make crypto part of everyday banking, forex, and even gold trading.
With the new Virtual Assets Act 2025, a fresh regulator called the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) will oversee licensing and set the rules for crypto businesses.
The State Bank is also testing out a digital rupee and planning official licenses for crypto trading.
This shift could potentially change how money moves in Pakistan
This shift could potentially change how money moves in Pakistan—making transactions faster, more transparent, and possibly safer.
By following global standards like FATF guidelines, officials aim to keep things secure while opening doors for new tech jobs and investment.
If all goes well, using crypto might eventually become as normal as online banking here—and that's a significant step toward financial inclusion and modern digital finance.