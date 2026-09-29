Nityas Gems and Jewellery IPO opens with ₹70-₹75 price band
Nityas Gems and Jewellery, known for its diamond-studded gold pieces, is launching its IPO this week.
The offer opens on September 30 and runs until October 5, with shares priced between ₹70 and ₹75 each.
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep up with market moves, the anchor book opens today (September 29).
Nityas Gems to raise ₹108.42cr
Nityas Gems aims to raise ₹108.42 crore by issuing 1.44 crore new shares. Most of the money will go toward daily business needs and general corporate purposes.
They mainly supply jewelry to retailers and wholesalers (business-to-business), but also sell directly to customers through its subsidiary, Ayaani Diamonds and Jewellery, so they're mixing traditional business with a modern retail approach.
Share allotment is likely to be finalized by October 6, and trading is expected to commence on the bourses on October 8 if you want to track how it does post-listing.