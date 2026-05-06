NLC India signs EDF deal for nuclear EPR and SMR Business May 06, 2026

NLC India just signed an agreement with French energy giant EDF to work on new nuclear power projects in India.

They're looking at next-generation technology like European Pressurized Reactors (EPR) and small modular reactors (SMR), a move that follows a similar partnership between NTPC and EDF recently.

It's all part of a bigger push to ramp up clean, reliable energy across the country.