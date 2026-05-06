NLC India signs EDF deal for nuclear EPR and SMR
Business
NLC India just signed an agreement with French energy giant EDF to work on new nuclear power projects in India.
They're looking at next-generation technology like European Pressurized Reactors (EPR) and small modular reactors (SMR), a move that follows a similar partnership between NTPC and EDF recently.
It's all part of a bigger push to ramp up clean, reliable energy across the country.
India targets 100 GW nuclear capacity
India wants to hit 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, aiming for cleaner energy under its Viksit Bharat plan.
Meanwhile, NLC has dropped its expensive lignite-to-methanol project.
The goal: safer, more efficient reactors and a greener future for everyone.