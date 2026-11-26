NLMC weighs ₹1,300cr BSNL MTNL monetisation of underused government assets
The National Land Monetization Corporation Ltd (NLMC) is considering asset monetisation for BSNL and MTNL worth ₹1,300 crore.
It's all about making better use of government-owned spaces that aren't really doing much right now.
NLMC has already pulled in over ₹9,000 crore during the current financial year by monetizing assets.
NLMC reviews valuations for 17 properties
At its latest board meeting, NLMC considered valuation reports for 17 NLMC-owned residential properties situated across New Delhi and Mumbai, aiming to get fair market prices.
It has also had success with e-auctions, like an aggregate highest bid value of ₹584.40 crore across 264 land parcels for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.
and has previously taken its residential properties in Prayagraj and Chennai to the market through ongoing e-auction initiatives.