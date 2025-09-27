NLRB drops case against Tim Cook over email
The US labor board has dropped its case against Apple CEO Tim Cook over a 2021 email where he warned employees about leaking company info after a meeting on pay equity and Texas abortion laws.
The board had originally said Cook's message could have discouraged workers from speaking up about workplace issues, but now those allegations are off the table.
NLRB previously accused Apple of enforcing overly strict confidentiality rules
Earlier this year, the NLRB also accused Apple of enforcing overly strict confidentiality rules and monitoring employees unfairly.
But in a recent update to one of the involved lawyers, the board said it's backing off several claims.
Under current leadership, the NLRB is taking a more business-friendly approach than before.
Apple continues to deny any wrongdoing, while the board's stated mission is to protect workers' rights to discuss their jobs and organize if they want.