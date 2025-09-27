NLRB drops case against Tim Cook over email

NLRB previously accused Apple of enforcing overly strict confidentiality rules

Earlier this year, the NLRB also accused Apple of enforcing overly strict confidentiality rules and monitoring employees unfairly.

But in a recent update to one of the involved lawyers, the board said it's backing off several claims.

Under current leadership, the NLRB is taking a more business-friendly approach than before.

Apple continues to deny any wrongdoing, while the board's stated mission is to protect workers' rights to discuss their jobs and organize if they want.