Sensex falls 733 points, Nifty settles below 24,660 mark
Indian stock markets had another rough day this Friday, with the Sensex dropping 733 points to close at 80,426 and Nifty down 236 points at 24,655.
This marks six straight days of declines, as selling hit almost every sector.
Investors lost ₹6.8 lakh crore in market value
About ₹6.8 lakh crore in market value just vanished—ouch. Not just the big names: midcap and smallcap stocks fell over 2%, so a lot of investors are feeling the pain.
With portfolios shrinking and confidence shaken since mid-September, it's been a tough stretch for anyone in the market.
Foreign investors pulled out almost ₹5,700 crore today alone
It's a mix of global and local worries. US President Trump slapped a steep 100% tariff on branded pharma imports, dragging pharma stocks down in the range of 2-2.5%.
The rupee is weakening against the dollar, making things riskier for investors.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out almost ₹5,700 crore today alone—all adding up to more pressure on Indian markets.