NMDC raises iron ore prices again—Check rates Business Aug 01, 2025

After slashing prices last month, state-run NMDC has bumped up iron ore rates again.

From August 1, lump ore now costs ₹6,850 per ton (up ₹450), and fines are at ₹5,250 per ton (up ₹400).

This comes right after July's steep price drops.