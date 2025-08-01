Transformers and Rectifiers zooms 5% on stellar June quarter results

Net profit tripled, revenue up 64%

The company's net profit tripled to ₹67 crore, with revenue up 64% year-on-year at ₹529.3 crore—mostly from strong order execution and a boost in other income.

If you're into long-term gains, here's a fun fact: a ₹1 lakh investment five years ago would be worth over ₹1 crore today.