Next Article
Transformers and Rectifiers zooms 5% on stellar June quarter results
Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd's stock jumped nearly 5% to ₹535.75 on Friday, thanks to standout financials for the June quarter.
The company's solid growth in profit, revenue, and margins caught investors' attention.
Net profit tripled, revenue up 64%
The company's net profit tripled to ₹67 crore, with revenue up 64% year-on-year at ₹529.3 crore—mostly from strong order execution and a boost in other income.
If you're into long-term gains, here's a fun fact: a ₹1 lakh investment five years ago would be worth over ₹1 crore today.
Capacity expansion in the works
EBITDA doubled to ₹88.3 crore and margins improved sharply as the company tightened costs and ran operations more efficiently.
Looking ahead, Transformers and Rectifiers is expanding its capacity.