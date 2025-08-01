Why inter-state trade on e-NAM platform has dropped 78%

Inter-State trade on India's e-NAM platform just took a major hit—down 78% this year, from 18,005 tons in 2023-24 to only 3,935 tons in 2024-25. Even though e-NAM has existed since 2016, total inter-State trade so far is just 23,985 tons.

In response, the government is urging states to loosen trading rules To fix the slump, the government is urging states to loosen trading rules so more buyers can join in.

Some states have started making it easier for anyone registered to bid across mandis.

Plus, new tools let farmer groups sell directly from collection centers—helping them save on transport.

e-NAM 2.0 is coming soon e-NAM 2.0 is coming soon with upgrades like grading and logistics services to make trading smoother and more appealing for both farmers and traders.