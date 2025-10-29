NMDC Steel cuts losses sharply in Q2 FY26 Business Oct 29, 2025

NMDC Steel, which split off from mining giant NMDC, cut its losses sharply this quarter—reporting a ₹114.78 crore net loss for July-September 2025, way better than last year's ₹595 crore hit.

The big reason? Revenue more than doubled, even though costs also went up.