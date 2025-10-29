OpenAI's 1st hybrid solutions architect job in India sparks interest
OpenAI just posted its first hybrid Solutions Architect, Startups job in Bengaluru, marking a big step into India's buzzing startup scene.
The news came from Kenneth Ang, Talent Partner at OpenAI, on LinkedIn.
It follows the company announcing in August that it would open its first official office in New Delhi later this year and shows how seriously OpenAI is taking India as a key market for ChatGPT.
Role focuses on guiding Indian startups in using OpenAI's tools
This new role is all about helping Indian startups use OpenAI's generative AI tools—from brainstorming ideas to scaling up real products.
The architect will work directly with founders, offering tech guidance and sharing feedback with OpenAI teams to improve their tools.
With India's fast-growing startup ecosystem and love for AI tech, this move could shape how future apps are built here.
The architect will be part of a dedicated team
The Solutions Architect will be part of a team that helps everyone from early-stage startups to big companies use AI safely and effectively.
Based in Bengaluru (with a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week), they'll collaborate closely with other experts—like those in Sales, Solutions Engineering, Applied Research, and Product—and support startups across major Indian tech hubs.
This flexible setup aims to maximize impact while keeping things accessible for local founders.