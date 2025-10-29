OpenAI's 1st hybrid solutions architect job in India sparks interest Business Oct 29, 2025

OpenAI just posted its first hybrid Solutions Architect, Startups job in Bengaluru, marking a big step into India's buzzing startup scene.

The news came from Kenneth Ang, Talent Partner at OpenAI, on LinkedIn.

It follows the company announcing in August that it would open its first official office in New Delhi later this year and shows how seriously OpenAI is taking India as a key market for ChatGPT.