NMDC's iron ore output jumps 23% in September
India's biggest state-owned iron ore producer, NMDC Limited, just posted a solid jump in its September numbers.
Production hit 3.75 million tonnes—a 23% leap from last year—while sales climbed nearly 10%.
Chhattisgarh, Karnataka drive production growth
Most of this growth came from NMDC's mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.
Chhattisgarh ramped up to 2.49 million tons (from 1.89 mt last year), while Karnataka also edged higher to 1.26 mt.
Together, both regions helped push NMDC's total output for the first half of FY26 to over 22 million tons.
Revenue up by nearly 25%
It wasn't just about digging more ore—NMDC's Q1 FY26 revenue jumped by almost a quarter to ₹6,739 crore, with profits holding steady at ₹1,968 crore.
Even as profit margins dipped a bit, overall earnings before tax and other charges still grew by nearly 6%.