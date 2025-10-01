NPS Diwas: How recent changes can benefit you
On October 1, India celebrated NPS Diwas by rolling out some major updates to the National Pension System (NPS).
These changes are all about giving non-government users more control and better investment options for their retirement.
The highlights? A new Multiple Scheme Framework and a fresh, more transparent fee structure from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
Major updates to the NPS
Now, you can hold several pension schemes under one account (PRAN), even across different recordkeeping agencies.
For those willing to take a bit more risk for bigger rewards, certain schemes now let you invest up to 100% in equities.
Plus, fees have been tweaked so they're clearer and fairer based on how much you invest.
Understanding these updates
If you're thinking ahead about your future finances—or just want smarter ways to grow your money—these reforms make NPS way more flexible and user-friendly.
Understanding these updates could help you get the most out of your retirement savings without any nasty surprises on charges.