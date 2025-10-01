No more ₹10,000 crore limit on corporate loans: RBI

The RBI also made it simpler for individuals and businesses to get credit: you can now borrow up to ₹1 crore against shares (up from ₹20 lakh), and IPO financing limits jumped from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh. Plus, banks can lend freely against listed debt securities—no more cap there.

What does this mean for your business?

These moves are all about making it easier for companies to grow—think more funding for business takeovers and infrastructure projects.

Analysts suggest that banks might be more willing to lend even if your company isn't top-rated.

The RBI says it's still keeping an eye on risks with its Large Exposures Framework but wants credit—and opportunities—to flow faster in India's economy.