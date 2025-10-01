No more ₹10,000 crore limit on corporate loans: RBI
In October 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed dropping its ₹10,000 crore cap on how much the entire banking sector can lend to one corporate giant.
This rule had been around since 2016 to keep risk in check.
A draft circular is coming soon for public feedback.
Lending against shares now easier
The RBI also made it simpler for individuals and businesses to get credit: you can now borrow up to ₹1 crore against shares (up from ₹20 lakh), and IPO financing limits jumped from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
Plus, banks can lend freely against listed debt securities—no more cap there.
What does this mean for your business?
These moves are all about making it easier for companies to grow—think more funding for business takeovers and infrastructure projects.
Analysts suggest that banks might be more willing to lend even if your company isn't top-rated.
The RBI says it's still keeping an eye on risks with its Large Exposures Framework but wants credit—and opportunities—to flow faster in India's economy.