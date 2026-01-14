No, Infosys employees aren't being detained in the US—CEO clears the air
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has set the record straight: "No Infosys employee has been apprehended by any US authority."
He explained during the Q3 FY26 earnings call on January 14, 2026, that while one employee was denied entry to the US a few months ago and sent back to India, no one's been detained.
What sparked these rumors?
It all started with a viral X post on January 13.
The post claimed an Infosys employee from Mysuru was picked up by ICE agents and given two choices: "Either go to jail or get deported."
This quickly caught attention online and fueled speculation.
How is Infosys responding?
Parekh emphasized that nothing's changed for their US operations—they're still running things as usual with a mix of local and Indian talent, mostly people who don't need visas.
There are no new H-1B applications right now.
On the business side, Infosys saw a small revenue bump this quarter but reported slightly lower profits due to labor code changes.