No, Infosys employees aren't being detained in the US—CEO clears the air Business Jan 14, 2026

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has set the record straight: "No Infosys employee has been apprehended by any US authority."

He explained during the Q3 FY26 earnings call on January 14, 2026, that while one employee was denied entry to the US a few months ago and sent back to India, no one's been detained.