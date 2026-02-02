No more 18% GST on raw tobacco: What it means Business Feb 02, 2026

Big update for the tobacco industry: the Union government has dropped the 18% excise duty on unmanufactured (raw) tobacco.

The Government issued a gazette notification on February 1 — the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget — revoking the duty.

The move should make things easier for farmers and manufacturers, who were worried about rising costs.