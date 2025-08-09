No nominee? How to access deceased person's bank account

The RBI just dropped draft rules to help families get access to a deceased person's bank accounts and lockers way faster, with less paperwork. The goal? Cut delays, reduce hassle, and make sure people aren't stuck waiting for funds when they need them most.

If there's a nominee If there's a nominee or survivorship clause on the account, banks have to release the money once you provide a claim form, death certificate, and ID—no more running around for succession certificates or indemnity bonds.

The nominee basically acts as a trustee for legal heirs unless there's a will or court order in play.

If there's no nominee For accounts without nominees, claims up to ₹15 lakh can be settled with basic documents like legal heir certificates or disclaimers; bigger claims will need more proof like succession certificates.

There are also smoother rules for accessing safe deposit lockers and closing term deposits early without penalties.