US tariffs hurting India? Government's ₹2,250cr export promotion mission
India's rolling out a ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission to help local businesses bounce back from tough global trade conditions—especially those caused by steep US tariffs.
The plan is all about making it easier to do business, encouraging homegrown demand, and helping exporters tap into new markets.
NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA
This mission has two main tracks: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN (for trade finance support) and NIRYAT DISHA (for international market access).
Think credit schemes for MSMEs and e-commerce exporters, plus better warehousing abroad and some global branding moves—all aiming to give Indian products a bigger stage.
India's exports are stuck at $35.14 billion
With US tariffs hitting sectors like textiles and chemicals hard, India's exports have been stuck at $35.14 billion as of June 2025.
Even though there was a slight export uptick this quarter, imports are climbing faster—so the pressure is real.
The government hopes this mission can spark some much-needed momentum for Indian exporters facing an unpredictable world market.