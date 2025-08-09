US tariffs hurting India? Government's ₹2,250cr export promotion mission

This mission has two main tracks: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN (for trade finance support) and NIRYAT DISHA (for international market access). Think credit schemes for MSMEs and e-commerce exporters, plus better warehousing abroad and some global branding moves—all aiming to give Indian products a bigger stage.

With US tariffs hitting sectors like textiles and chemicals hard, India's exports have been stuck at $35.14 billion as of June 2025.

Even though there was a slight export uptick this quarter, imports are climbing faster—so the pressure is real.

The government hopes this mission can spark some much-needed momentum for Indian exporters facing an unpredictable world market.