Next Article
US resumes NVIDIA H20 chip exports to China after meeting
After NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump, the US reversed its ban on exporting NVIDIA's H20 AI chips to China.
The Commerce Department started approving export licenses again—just two days after their meeting—undoing previous restrictions.
Debate reignited over potential risks of exporting chips to China
The move has reignited debate over whether selling advanced chips to China could help its military.
Some security experts called the decision a "strategic mistake," while NVIDIA argues that strict rules might actually push China to catch up faster and give rivals like Huawei an edge.
All this comes as NVIDIA's global market share in AI chips has dropped from 95% to 50%, raising fresh concerns about America's lead in tech.