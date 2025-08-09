US resumes NVIDIA H20 chip exports to China after meeting

Debate reignited over potential risks of exporting chips to China

The move has reignited debate over whether selling advanced chips to China could help its military.

Some security experts called the decision a "strategic mistake," while NVIDIA argues that strict rules might actually push China to catch up faster and give rivals like Huawei an edge.

All this comes as NVIDIA's global market share in AI chips has dropped from 95% to 50%, raising fresh concerns about America's lead in tech.