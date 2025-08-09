Raksha Bandhan: Quick commerce apps see massive spike in orders

Raksha Bandhan brought a huge spike in orders on quick commerce apps, as more people picked up rakhis, sweets, and gifts online for the festival. The ease of browsing options and super-fast delivery made these platforms the new go-to for festive shopping.

Blinkit offered international delivery for rakhi gifts Blinkit reopened its international order service this year, letting Indians living overseas send rakhis and gifts directly to family back home—making it easier to stay connected during the festival.

Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart saw huge rise in rakhi, gift orders Swiggy Instamart's rakhi orders jumped 3.5x over last year, helped by new options like silver rakhis from Kalyan Jewellers.

Flipkart Minutes saw a 5x rise in chocolate and gift packs, with sweets up 12x and dry fruits up 3x.