Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran meet, talks end unresolved
Business
Noel Tata (Tata Trusts) and N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons) quietly met in Mumbai to tackle some major leadership questions for the Tata Group, including whether to list Tata Sons and what to do about Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake.
Despite hopes for progress, the talks ended without any clear resolution.
Noel Tata questions Chandrasekaran's chairman reappointment
Noel Tata has raised concerns about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman, pointing out possible conflicts of interest.
With his 70th birthday coming up on November 12, Noel will soon step down from six Tata company boards, following group policy.
Still, he'll stay involved as a nominee director for Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, so he isn't leaving the scene just yet.