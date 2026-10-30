Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran meet, talks end unresolved

Noel Tata has raised concerns about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman, pointing out possible conflicts of interest.

With his 70th birthday coming up on November 12, Noel will soon step down from six Tata company boards, following group policy.

Still, he'll stay involved as a nominee director for Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, so he isn't leaving the scene just yet.