Noel Tata challenges N Chandrasekaran reappointment citing 2022 rule change
Business
Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, is challenging how N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons.
He says the board used a different rule this time than in 2022, which he believes breaks the company's own guidelines.
The disagreement came up at a board meeting on September 17.
Tata Trusts calls reappointment legal nullity
Noel pointed out that a legal opinion from former chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud says most Trust nominees need to agree before such decisions, something he feels was skipped over.
He also noted that shareholder approval was required this time.
Because of these issues, Tata Trusts has called the reappointment "a legal nullity," highlighting ongoing friction within the group's leadership.