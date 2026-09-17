Noel Tata confirms Tata Sons chairman will step down
Business
Big news from the Tata Group: Noel Tata just confirmed that the current chairman of Tata Sons will step down as planned, and the board is moving ahead with finding a new leader.
This update came straight from a board meeting on September 17, 2026, with the Tata Trusts, who own most of the company, backing the decision.
Tata Trusts call for selection committee
The Tata Trusts have called for a selection committee to start looking for the next chairman, following their official process.
Noel made it clear that talk about reappointing anyone is off the table right now because there are still some directorship issues to sort out.
He also emphasized that picking a new leader should stay separate from any regulatory matters to keep things fair and above board.