Noel Tata faces trustee resistance over Tata Sons listing concerns
Noel Tata, who took over stewardship of the Tata charitable trusts following Ratan Tata's death, is running into resistance from fellow trustees.
The main issues? Noel's reservations over listing Tata Sons have found little support among fellow directors, and feel Noel's family is gaining too much influence.
Even his half-brother Jimmy has spoken out, warning about a "back-door takeover" and raising concerns about how decisions are being made.
Mehli Mistry challenges trust removals
Tensions have grown after Noel's son Neville was made a trustee without wider consultation and other board changes have sparked more disagreements.
Mehli Mistry has challenged his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust before the Charity Commissioner.
All this points to serious governance challenges for Noel, and it looks like he will need to find common ground fast if he wants to keep things running smoothly at Tata Trusts.