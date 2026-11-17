Noel Tata, who took over stewardship of the Tata charitable trusts following Ratan Tata's death, is running into resistance from fellow trustees.

The main issues? Noel's reservations over listing Tata Sons have found little support among fellow directors, and feel Noel's family is gaining too much influence.

Even his half-brother Jimmy has spoken out, warning about a "back-door takeover" and raising concerns about how decisions are being made.