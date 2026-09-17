Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman
Noel Tata isn't on board with N Chandrasekaran coming back as executive chairman of Tata Sons.
He points out that Chandrasekaran informed the board on August 12, 2026, that he would not offer himself for another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027, which Tata Trusts (which own most of the company) accepted, so bringing him back now goes against what was planned for leadership changes.
Noel feels this move is unsupported because it all happened publicly.
Tata Trusts call Chandrasekaran's reappointment invalid
Noel says the rules require most directors chosen by Tata Trusts to agree before a chairman can be reappointed, but he voted no, so that didn't happen.
With this requirement unmet, Tata Trusts are calling the board's decision invalid, while Noel Tata opposed the reappointment and warned it could face legal challenge if Chandrasekaran's position as a director remained unresolved.
To make things trickier, there are also ongoing regulatory issues with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), adding more uncertainty to who will actually lead the company next.