Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman

Noel Tata isn't on board with N Chandrasekaran coming back as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

He points out that Chandrasekaran informed the board on August 12, 2026, that he would not offer himself for another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027, which Tata Trusts (which own most of the company) accepted, so bringing him back now goes against what was planned for leadership changes.

Noel feels this move is unsupported because it all happened publicly.