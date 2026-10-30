Noel Tata proposes Tata Sons reorganization, ₹25,000cr Shapoorji Pallonji payout

The reorganization would merge two companies, Tata Electronic Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), into Tata Sons, aiming to shift its status away from being a non-banking financial company.

Meanwhile, SP Group wants to sell back shares worth ₹25,000 crore over 18 months using cash flow and asset sales.

Both moves need tribunal approval and come with conditions like keeping things confidential, and the SP payout proposal requires a full and final settlement of all claims by SP Group entities.