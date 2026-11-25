Noel Tata questions N Chandrasekaran reappointment, seeks meeting recording
Noel Tata has written to Tata Sons, raising concerns about the agenda for their upcoming board meeting.
He is questioning how N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as executive chairman, pointing out possible issues with the voting process and whether RBI listing rules were followed.
Noel also wants clarity on changes to Tata Trusts and has asked for the entire meeting to be recorded on audio and video.
Noel Tata objects to circulation voting
Noel is not happy that Chandrasekaran helped finalize minutes about his own reappointment, and he has flagged that matters needing an Article 121 affirmative vote should not be decided by circulation. They need open discussion.
He is also asking for more details about deals involving TVS Motor and Hanno One.
Citing Article 121B, he reminds the company that directors can request changes to meeting agendas, which led to the board meeting being postponed from November 26 to November 30 so everyone had enough notice.