Noel Tata seeks Tata Sons meeting recording reappointing N Chandrasekaran
Noel Tata wants access to the recording of a key board meeting where N Chandrasekaran was given a third term as chairman of Tata Sons.
He's flagged some inconsistencies in the draft minutes and says listening to the actual recording is important for clarity.
This move has stirred up more tension between Noel Tata and board members of Tata Sons.
Noel Tata flags undisclosed TVS ties
Tata is also challenging how Chandrasekaran was reappointed, pointing out that the required selection committee wasn't set up: something he says makes the decision invalid.
He's raised eyebrows about undisclosed business ties between TVS Group, headed by fellow board member Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor and a Tata Sons board member who participated in the reappointment process, and a company associated with members of Chandrasekaran's immediate family.
All this highlights bigger issues around transparency at the top of Tata Sons.