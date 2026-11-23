Noel Tata seeks Tata Trusts funds for Tata Sons disputes
Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, wants to use trust money to pay for legal disputes with Tata Sons, but some trustees aren't on board.
They feel the funds should stick to charity work, not corporate legal fights, and are questioning whether this move fits the trust's mission.
Trustees demand scrutiny of 50L
Recently, ₹50 lakh was approved toward legal expenses for obtaining legal advice on the specific issue, but trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan say every legal expense should be considered case by case, not just rubber-stamped.
Singh even stressed that no trust money should go toward personal legal battles unless there is collective approval of trustees.
The debate highlights how important it is for big organizations to stay true to their purpose and make decisions together.