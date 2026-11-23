Recently, ₹50 lakh was approved toward legal expenses for obtaining legal advice on the specific issue, but trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan say every legal expense should be considered case by case, not just rubber-stamped.

Singh even stressed that no trust money should go toward personal legal battles unless there is collective approval of trustees.

The debate highlights how important it is for big organizations to stay true to their purpose and make decisions together.