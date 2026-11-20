Noel Tata to pitch restructuring plan to meet RBI rules
Noel Tata is set to pitch a fresh restructuring idea at the Tata Sons board meeting on November 26.
Instead of jumping straight into a stock market listing, he's suggesting other ways to meet the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules, with strong support from Tata Trusts.
Tata Sons merger to avoid listing
The plan? Merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.
This could boost revenues and help avoid being labeled as just an investment company, keeping them off the stock exchange for now.
But, with the Reserve Bank of India pushing hard for compliance, some tough debates are expected in the boardroom.