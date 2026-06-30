After Trent, Noel Tata is stepping down as Voltas chairman

Leadership transition

Tata confident of next-gen leadership

Tata expressed confidence in Voltas's next-generation leadership, which has been developed through a mix of internal promotions and external hires. He said the company's management is well-prepared to drive future growth across its businesses. "I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for your trust, understanding and constant support over the years," he added while thanking everyone who supported him during his tenure at Voltas.