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Home / News / Business News / After Trent, Noel Tata is stepping down as Voltas chairman
After Trent, Noel Tata is stepping down as Voltas chairman
He will turn 70 in November and retire from other Tata Group boards later this year

After Trent, Noel Tata is stepping down as Voltas chairman

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 30, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

Noel Tata, a veteran leader of the Tata Group, has announced his decision to step down as Chairman of Voltas. The announcement was made during the company's 72nd annual general meeting (AGM) today. This was his last AGM in the capacity of chairman. Tata had also recently announced his departure from Trent's chairmanship. He will turn 70 in November and retire from other Tata Group boards later this year.

Leadership transition

Tata confident of next-gen leadership

Tata expressed confidence in Voltas's next-generation leadership, which has been developed through a mix of internal promotions and external hires. He said the company's management is well-prepared to drive future growth across its businesses. "I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for your trust, understanding and constant support over the years," he added while thanking everyone who supported him during his tenure at Voltas.

Career highlights

More on Noel's association with Voltas

Tata joined the Voltas board on January 27, 2003. He became the company's Non-Executive Chairman on September 1, 2017, succeeding Ishaat Hussain. Apart from his role as Chairman of Tata Trusts, which is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, he also serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International and Trent Hypermarket. He is Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.

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Business growth

Major milestones during Tata's tenure at Voltas

During his tenure, Tata has seen Voltas achieve major milestones. The company's room air-conditioner business crossed sales of one million units in a record 81 days. "I have great satisfaction that Voltas stands strong today, having entered the new financial year on a strong note," he said while highlighting the company's performance under his leadership.

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