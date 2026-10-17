Noel Tata's 1st year: Tata Trusts spending ₹1,556.31 cr

Institutional grants and direct project spending rose 80% to ₹1,353.32 crore.

Rural upliftment, which more than tripled to ₹457.62 crore, now even outpacing education funding.

Looking ahead, the Trusts have also outlined a healthcare strategy for 2026-2031, with cancer care rose 76% to ₹178.46 crore, water and sanitation rose 56% to ₹59.04 crore, and urban poverty alleviation more than tripled to ₹35.39 crore.