Noel Tata's 1st year: Tata Trusts spending ₹1,556.31 cr
Business
Tata Trusts just reported a major jump in spending for 2025-26, hitting ₹1,556.31 crore, a 72% increase from last year.
This marks Noel Tata's first full year as chairman after taking over from Ratan Tata in late 2024.
Tata Trusts grants rise 80%
Institutional grants and direct project spending rose 80% to ₹1,353.32 crore.
Rural upliftment, which more than tripled to ₹457.62 crore, now even outpacing education funding.
Looking ahead, the Trusts have also outlined a healthcare strategy for 2026-2031, with cancer care rose 76% to ₹178.46 crore, water and sanitation rose 56% to ₹59.04 crore, and urban poverty alleviation more than tripled to ₹35.39 crore.