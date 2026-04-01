Noida clothing exporters on edge after Uttar Pradesh wage hike

Noida workers demand ₹20,000, dozens arrested

The new wage rules have sparked protests, with workers demanding at least ₹20,000 a month.

Recent demonstrations led to dozens of arrests, adding to tensions in an industry that employs nearly 1 million people.

Lalit Thukral from the Noida Apparel Export Cluster summed it up: With global buyers watching closely and worried about delays, the future for Noida's apparel exports feels uncertain right now.