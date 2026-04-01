Noida clothing exporters on edge after Uttar Pradesh wage hike
Noida's clothing exporters are on edge after the Uttar Pradesh government raised minimum wages from April 1.
They're already dealing with higher costs and pressure from international brands to keep prices low or risk losing orders to places like Bangladesh and Vietnam.
Now, there's concern that the wage hike could disrupt shipments and make things even tougher for local businesses.
Noida workers demand ₹20,000, dozens arrested
The new wage rules have sparked protests, with workers demanding at least ₹20,000 a month.
Recent demonstrations led to dozens of arrests, adding to tensions in an industry that employs nearly 1 million people.
Lalit Thukral from the Noida Apparel Export Cluster summed it up: With global buyers watching closely and worried about delays, the future for Noida's apparel exports feels uncertain right now.