Nomura gives Paytm 'Buy' rating with ₹2,250 target, 33% upside
Business
Nomura just gave Paytm a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹2,250, meaning they think the stock could climb 33%.
This comes after Paytm shares already shot up nearly 50% in the last six months.
Nomura predicts Paytm 25% payments CAGR
Nomura expects Paytm to grow fast thanks to more digital payments, merchant lending, and new ways of making money, including international moves and AI upgrades.
They're predicting a solid 25% CAGR for payment processing revenue from FY26 to FY29.
Still, they caution that competition and lending risks are worth watching.