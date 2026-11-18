Nomura raises Lupin target to ₹2,780, sees 40% upside
Nomura, a big name in financial services, just bumped up its target price for Lupin to ₹2,780 (from ₹2,675), hinting at a possible 40% gain over the next couple of years.
They see the recent dip in Lupin's stock as a good entry point thanks to its strong lineup of products in India and the US.
Nomura projects Lupin US sales $1.25bn
Nomura thinks Lupin could beat its own US sales targets by fiscal 2027, projecting $1.25 billion mainly because gJynarque isn't losing ground as fast as expected.
Even though Lupin shares are down 6% this year, they still look appealing compared to other pharmaceutical stocks.
Plus, with new launches coming up (especially complex generics and biosimilars), Nomura expects earnings growth to pick up speed through 2030.