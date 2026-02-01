NVIDIA is not pausing its $100B investment in OpenAI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has dismissed recent reports of friction between his company and OpenAI as "nonsense." The statement comes after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that NVIDIA was considering scaling back its $100 billion investment in OpenAI. Huang's comments were made during a visit to Taiwan, where he was asked about the WSJ report.

Assurance We will invest a great deal of money: Huang Huang assured that NVIDIA will "definitely participate" in OpenAI's upcoming funding round, calling it "such a good investment." He further emphasized, "We will invest a great deal of money. I believe in OpenAI. The work that they do is incredible." This comes as a strong assurance from the tech giant amid rumors of potential changes to their partnership.

Investment details No specifics on investment amount While Huang was clear about NVIDIA's commitment to investing in OpenAI, he didn't divulge any specifics about the amount. He said, "Let [OpenAI CEO Sam Altman] announce how much he's going to raise — it's for him to decide." This comes as WSJ reported last December that OpenAI is looking at a $100 billion funding round with potential investments from tech giants including NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft, and SoftBank.

Advertisement